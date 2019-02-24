› Home ›
Man awarded $80M in lawsuit claiming Roundup causes cancer
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 9:52am
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. jury on Wednesday awarded more than $80 million in damages to a California man who blamed Roundup weed killer for his cancer, in a case that his attorneys say could help determine the fate of hundreds of similar lawsuits.
Edwin Hardeman proved that Roundup’s design was defective, it lacked sufficient cancer warnings and its manufacturer, agribusiness giant Monsanto, was negligent, the six-person jury in San Francisco found.
