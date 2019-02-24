  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ride-hailing giants face bumpy road to profitability

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 9:51am
NEW YORK (AP) — Ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft have redefined what we expect from transportation, hooking customers on the immediacy of on-demand rides with a few clicks on a smartphone.

But whether the companies can turn their popularity into profits is a question investors are asking as both companies prepare to offer shares to the public.

Lyft will give investors their first in on the ride-hailing phenomenon when the company’s stock begins trading on the Nasdaq, with Uber right on its heels.

