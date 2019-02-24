› Home ›
Travelers stranded after Icelandic airline collapses
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 9:48am
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Icelandic budget airline WOW Air collapsed under its financial problems on Thursday, leading it to ground planes and leave passengers stranded across two continents.
The airline, a small carrier that specialized in ultra-cheap travel between the United States and Europe, told passengers there would be no further flights and advised them to check with other airlines for ways to reach their destinations.
The airline flew to cities including Washington, New York, Paris, London and its Reykjavik hub.
