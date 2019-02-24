› Home ›
4 Paws Rescue seeks community volunteers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 9:40am
Kacey Richard
It has been raining cats and dogs in Lincoln Parish, and the local no-kill rescue shelter continues to swell.
4 Paws Rescue Program Director Sue Martin said while monetary donations are necessary to provide some animals with surgeries and medications to survive, the shelter needs hands, too.
“Our biggest need is volunteers,” she said, “We are the only no-kill rescue in the area. The city of Ruston’s animal shelter is very small, and they euthanize, so we get overcrowded easily.”
