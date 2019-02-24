› Home ›
Art Talk
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 9:38am
in
Film series feature to highlight Syrian refugees
Jessica Slaughter
On Thursday night NCLAC presented the entertaining Bathtubs Over Broadway in the landmark Dixie Center. It’s hard to believe, but in just two weeks we’ll be showing our final independent film of this year’s season.
“This Is Home,” with filmmaker Lindsey Megrue, will close out NCLAC’s indie films at 7 p.m. April 11. Tickets are at the door priced as follows: $5 adults, $3 students, NCLAC members free. Thank you to our sponsors Ruston-Grambling NOW, Delta Sigma Theta, First National Bank, and Hampton Inn by Hilton of Ruston.
