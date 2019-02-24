› Home ›
Diamond ‘Dogs to play host to UAB Blazers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 9:18am
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech baseball team will look to carry over its momentum from last weekend’s road series win to the Love Shack this weekend, as the team welcomes in the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers for a three-game set at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
Game one is scheduled for 6 p.m. today, while games two and three are set for 2 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday, respectively.
All three contests will be streamed live on CUSA.tv (subscription required) and will be broadcast on KNBB 97.7 FM with Dave Nitz on the call.
