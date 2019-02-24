› Home ›
Tech set for first football scrimmage of spring
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 9:17am
Louisiana Tech used Wednesday as a day of learning for the Bulldogs football team.
Today the Bulldogs will show how much football knowledge they’ve absorbed so far through spring football practice.
Tech will host its first partial scrimmage as it continues preparations for its Spring Game to be played at noon April 13.
“We pulled the pads out of the pants and got in an hour’s worth of really good team work,” said Tech head coach Skip Holtz. “Today we took a step back and worked on teaching. It was a lot more individual time and focused a lot more on the basics.
