Warhawks soar past Bulldogs, 9-4
Thu, 03/28/2019
Leader Sports Service
Costly errors couldn’t be overcome by the Diamond ’Dogs Tuesday night.
The Louisiana Tech baseball team committed a season-high four errors in a 9-4 loss to the visiting Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Tuesday evening from J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
The Bulldogs (14-10) led 4-3 lead heading to the eighth inning, but the Warhawks (8-16) capitalized on a pair of Tech miscues, plating five unearned runs to take an 8-4 lead. The inning began with a foul out, but then Tech reliever Quinton Logan issued a one-out walk.
