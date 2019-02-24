  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Warhawks soar past Bulldogs, 9-4

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/28/2019 - 8:21am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech’s Tanner Huddleston batted 3-for-4 in Tuesday night’s loss.

Costly errors couldn’t be overcome by the Diamond ’Dogs Tuesday night.

The Louisiana Tech baseball team committed a season-high four errors in a 9-4 loss to the visiting Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Tuesday evening from J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

The Bulldogs (14-10) led 4-3 lead heading to the eighth inning, but the Warhawks (8-16) capitalized on a pair of Tech miscues, plating five unearned runs to take an 8-4 lead. The inning began with a foul out, but then Tech reliever Quinton Logan issued a one-out walk.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

