G-Men rally to beat Alcorn St.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/28/2019 - 8:18am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University baseball team rallied for seven runs, six coming on walks, in the fifth inning as the Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak with an 8-7 victory over Alcorn State on Tuesday night at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.
Grambling State (11-13) trailed 6-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Tigers rallied with seven runs (all with two outs) on two hits and took advantage of an error to grab their first lead of the night — one that they never let go — in the 8-6 victory.
