Lady Tigers fall to Northwestern St.

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/28/2019 - 8:17am
Leader Sports Service

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University softball team took a one-run lead into the sixth inning, but Northwestern State plated five runs on five hits in the top half of the frame and the Lady Tigers could not rally in a 7-3 loss to the Lady Demons on Tuesday afternoon at the GSU Softball Complex.

Northwestern State (15-16) led 2-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but Grambling State (12-13) registered three runs on four hits to grab a 3-2 lead.

The Lady Demons used a five-run sixth and did not look back from there in the victory over the Lady Tigers.

