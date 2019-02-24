› Home ›
NAMI Ruston thanks community for conference support
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 9:02am
Jerrilene Washington
Thank you for your support of the Second Law Enforcement Behavioral Health Conference, hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness — Ruston, with support from Jonesboro State Bank, in Jonesboro.
The conference was held on March 19, at the Ruston Civic Center, in Ruston. It was open to the general public.
Special thanks go to the approximately 170 attendees, including 16 speakers; the caterer and musician; student assistants and other hostesses; our conference sponsor; media outlets; the Ruston Civic Center staff; and you, the community at-large.
The Problem
