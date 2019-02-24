› Home ›
Meeting to review proposals affecting children, families
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 9:00am
in
Nancy Bergeron
Local agencies that work with children and families, as well as residents interested in those groups, can learn about proposed state legislation affecting those populations during a Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families legislative preview set for 10 a.m. April 4 in Ruston.
The meeting will be held at the Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home, located on U.S. 167 South. The 90-minute session is free and open to the public, but attendees should register by visiting www.louisianapartnership.org, partnership Executive Director Susan Nelson said.
