  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Efficiency meets entertainment

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 8:59am
in
Tech student plays role in Shell YouTube series
Caleb Daniel
news.jpg
Submitted photo - Louisiana Tech communications student Madison Wooley, left, poses with television star Kaley Cuoco on the set of “The Great Travel Hack” YouTube series.

Usually, participating in the Shell Eco-marathon fuel efficiency competition gives students hands-on experience and the chance to pioneer innovations in clean energy.

For Louisiana Tech University student Madison Wooley, it also afforded her the opportunity to rub elbows with television and YouTube stars.

Wooley recently took part in the filming of “The Great Travel Hack,” an online video series hosted by “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco that pits teams of popular YouTube content creators against each other in a cross-country road trip challenge.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share