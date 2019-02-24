› Home ›
Efficiency meets entertainment
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 8:59am
in
Tech student plays role in Shell YouTube series
Caleb Daniel
Usually, participating in the Shell Eco-marathon fuel efficiency competition gives students hands-on experience and the chance to pioneer innovations in clean energy.
For Louisiana Tech University student Madison Wooley, it also afforded her the opportunity to rub elbows with television and YouTube stars.
Wooley recently took part in the filming of “The Great Travel Hack,” an online video series hosted by “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco that pits teams of popular YouTube content creators against each other in a cross-country road trip challenge.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos