Fishy situation
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 8:55am
American Crappie Trail National Championship set for Thursday-Saturday
T. Scott Boatright
Things will be getting a little fishy for Lincoln and Union parishes this week.
That’s because The Ruston Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau has teamed with Union Parish and the Louisiana Office of Tourism to host the American Crappie Trail National Championship Thursday through Saturday.
