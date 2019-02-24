› Home ›
Where is John Connor when we need him?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 8:47am
Kacey Richard
Last week I was at my desk typing away, trying to make my morning deadlines, and my cell phone would not stop ringing. The calls were relentless and distracting. After the eighth robocall in one morning, all before I could eat lunch, I was red hot with rage.
It appears someone named “Valerie” has been shopping online for car insurance and imputing my phone number as the contact.
I know I am not alone. Like most of you, I have been struggling with the strong urge to throw my cell phone at a brick wall, out of a moving vehicle or wanting to take a hammer to it.
