Power plant deserves recognition
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 8:43am
Ruston was about 12 years old when the former Dr. Pepper Bottling Company built the first power plant here.
But by around 1900, the growing town needed more. So, a new plant was purposefully built along the railroad just two blocks from downtown. The plant served the city well until 1973, when the demand for electricity outgrew the plant’s capacity.
Even then, it was kept in operable shape as a backup until the early 1990s. Since then, the old diesel plant and its accompanying structures have sat empty, increasingly covered with vines and rust.
