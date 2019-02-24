› Home ›
C-USA honors Harper
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 8:38am
in
Tech long jumper conference Athlete of Week
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech junior long jumper Denzel Harper has been named the Conference USA Male Field Athlete of the Week, it was announced by the league office on Tuesday morning.
Harper posted the best mark of the season among C-USA athletes when he recorded a jump of 24-9.25 (7.55m) to take home first place in the long jump at last weekend’s Mississippi State Bulldog Relays.
In addition to ranking first in Conference USA, Harper’s long jump mark ranks seventh in the east and 11th overall nationally.
