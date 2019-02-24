  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tennis Techsters take two wins

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 8:35am
in
Leader Sports Service
sports2.jpg
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech’s Ilana Tetruashvili went 2-0 in singles, including the clincher against SFA, on Sunday.

The Louisiana Tech tennis team continued its home dominance on Sunday by sweeping both matches at the LA Tech Tennis Complex, first by downing Stephen F. Austin 4-0 in the morning session and then taking down crosstown foe Grambling State 4-1 in the afternoon.

With the two victories, Tech (8-11) extended its season-best winning streak to four. In the four home wins this weekend, the Lady Techsters won by a combined score of 22-1.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share