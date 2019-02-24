› Home ›
Tennis Techsters take two wins
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 8:35am
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech tennis team continued its home dominance on Sunday by sweeping both matches at the LA Tech Tennis Complex, first by downing Stephen F. Austin 4-0 in the morning session and then taking down crosstown foe Grambling State 4-1 in the afternoon.
With the two victories, Tech (8-11) extended its season-best winning streak to four. In the four home wins this weekend, the Lady Techsters won by a combined score of 22-1.
