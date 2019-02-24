› Home ›
Saints add TE Jared Cook
Wed, 03/27/2019 - 8:34am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says 2018 Pro Bowl tight end Jared Cook has agreed to the terms of a free-agent contract with New Orleans.
The 6-foot-5, 254-pound Cook is a 10-year veteran coming off his best season yet. He caught 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns with Oakland last season and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time.
