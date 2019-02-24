› Home ›
Tigers put 2 on Class B All-State team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/26/2019 - 8:33am
T. Scott Boatright
The Simsboro High School boys basketball team won its second straight state title earlier this month, so it’s fitting that two Tigers earned Class B All State honors.
Simsboro junior Jakemin Abney and senior teammate Gianni Nelson won first and second-team honors, respectively, on the All State squad released today by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Abney averaged 17.5 points and almost seven rebounds per game, while Nelson scored 19.3 points per contest.
Junior Tiger Kalep Crane earned honorable mention on the Class B Boys All State Team.
