Tigers put 2 on Class B All-State team

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/26/2019 - 8:33am
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo - Simsboro junior Jakemin Abney (14) averaged 17.5 points per game for the Tigers this season.

The Simsboro High School boys basketball team won its second straight state title earlier this month, so it’s fitting that two Tigers earned Class B All State honors.

Simsboro junior Jakemin Abney and senior teammate Gianni Nelson won first and second-team honors, respectively, on the All State squad released today by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Abney averaged 17.5 points and almost seven rebounds per game, while Nelson scored 19.3 points per contest.

Junior Tiger Kalep Crane earned honorable mention on the Class B Boys All State Team.

