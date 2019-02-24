› Home ›
Diamond ‘Dogs win C-USA series
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/26/2019 - 8:32am
Leader Sports Service
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Louisiana Tech baseball team utilized a pair of big home runs from newcomers Philip Matulia and Blake Johnson, to stake a 10-5 Sunday Conference USA triump
h over Middle Tennessee in the final game of the weekend series at Reese Smith Jr. Field.
Tech (14-9, 2-4) won its sixth consecutive C-USA road series dating back to last year (5-0 in road league series in 2018) behind a strong combined offensive output. The Bulldogs outhit Middle Tennessee (9-14, 3-3) 15-7 in the weekend finale.
