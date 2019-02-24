› Home ›
GSU baseball swept at Southern
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/26/2019 - 8:30am
in
T. Scott Boatright
BATON ROUGE — Grambling broke out the bats to score 29 runs in a three-game Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball series against Southern over the weekend.
That wasn’t nearly enough.
Southern plated 46 runs on 51 hits as the Jaguars swept past the G-Men with three straight wins.
SU defeated Grambling 18-8 in eight innings on Friday, 15-13 on Saturday and 13-8 on Sunday.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos