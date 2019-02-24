  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU baseball swept at Southern

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/26/2019 - 8:30am
T. Scott Boatright

BATON ROUGE — Grambling broke out the bats to score 29 runs in a three-game Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball series against Southern over the weekend.

That wasn’t nearly enough.

Southern plated 46 runs on 51 hits as the Jaguars swept past the G-Men with three straight wins.

SU defeated Grambling 18-8 in eight innings on Friday, 15-13 on Saturday and 13-8 on Sunday.

