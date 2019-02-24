› Home ›
Meyer: ‘Live to realize American Dream’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 6:08pm
T. Scott Boatright
Former Ohio State head football coach and three-time national championship winner Urban Meyer visited Grambling State’s campus Thursday to help the 100th Birthday Year Commemoration of legendary GSU football coach Eddie Robinson.
Meyer met Thursday afternoon with members of the Grambling coaching staff and football team and served as the keynote speaker for the “Legacy Keepers: Preserving the Eddie Robinson Playoff” program presented by the Eddie G. Robinson Museum.
