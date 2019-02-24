› Home ›
Great athletes we would have loved seeing play
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 6:07pm
O.K. Davis
So many great athletes, so little column space to give them their just due.
But here’s some legendary athletes we would have loved seeing play:
DUB JONES: Growing up, I heard about the amazing skills of the former Ruston High star who went on to be an All-Pro with the Cleveland Browns. My father had told told me all about him, of how he could sprint to the end zone like a gazelle.
DON HUTSON: My father used to tell stories about how the All-American receiver used to make dazzling catches from quarterback Dixie Howell at Alabama.
