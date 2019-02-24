› Home ›
Tech track to compete at Mississippi State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 6:04pm
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech Track and Field began events Friday with the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters heading to Starkville, Mississippi, to compete in the 2019 Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays on Friday and Saturday.
This weekend’s meet will be hosted by Mississippi State at the Mike Sanders Track Complex.
