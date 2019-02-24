› Home ›
Holtz,’Dogs, meshing with new coaches
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 6:04pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Football is football, no matter what the name of the scheme or play.
That’s what Louisiana Tech head football coach Skip Holtz said about the way his team is working with new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco, new receivers coach Kenny Guiton, new running backs coach Brock Hays and new special teams coach Dennis Smith.
“It’s coming together pretty well,” Holtz said. “Some of Coach Diaco’s terminology is new and different, but the plays are mostly the same.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos