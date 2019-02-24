  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech softball looks to continue success

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 6:01pm
in
Leader Sports Service
tech.jpg
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters softball team plays host to North Texas this weekend.

Louisiana Tech’s senior class has been an integral part of plenty of home success over the past three-plus seasons, and this weekend when the Lady Techsters host North Texas in a three-game Conference USA series they hope to see it continue.

Saturday. March 24’s doubleheader is set for 2 p.m. while Sunday’s single game is slated for noon. Admission is free both days.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share