Tech softball looks to continue success
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 6:01pm
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech’s senior class has been an integral part of plenty of home success over the past three-plus seasons, and this weekend when the Lady Techsters host North Texas in a three-game Conference USA series they hope to see it continue.
Saturday. March 24’s doubleheader is set for 2 p.m. while Sunday’s single game is slated for noon. Admission is free both days.
