Tennis Techsters fall 4-1 to NSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 6:00pm
Leader News Service
NATCHITOCHES — Sonia Chen registered another dual singles victory, the 39th of her career, but that was the lone point Louisiana Tech could pick up as they fell 4-1 to Northwestern State on Thursday afternoon at the Jack Fisher Tennis Complex.
Southland Conference leader NSU (11-2) extended its winning streak to five by recording the doubles point and grabbing three singles points at the bottom of the lineup on courts four, five and six.
