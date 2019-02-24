› Home ›
Dubach gets ready for the big screen
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 5:37pm
in
Shreveport filmmakers Hugo Christian (left) and Ripley La Grone, co-producers at the film production company Ripgo met with DRABO president Renee Vowles, seen signing a production contract and mayor of Dubach Mary Ann Clair (far right). The company will film a 15-minute short film at the Dog Trot Welcome Center in Dubach during the month of April for the La. Film Prize Festival competition for a chance to win $50,000.
