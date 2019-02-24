› Home ›
Murder mystery holds crowd on edge at Dixie
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 5:01pm
in
Kacey Richard
The stage curtains at the Dixie Center of the Arts roll back once again this weekend for Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution.”
The play, directed by Satish Bharadvaj, features an accordion-style stage design that recreates the feeling of British courtrooms’ circular seating.
London in the 40s, is where Leonard Vole stands accused of the murder of Miss Emily French.
Heather Hampton has returned to the stage as the wife of the accused, Romaine Vole, for her ninth role in a show with Ruston Community Theatre.
