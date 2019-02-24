  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Murder mystery holds crowd on edge at Dixie

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 5:01pm
Kacey Richard
Britton Kilpartick, as Sir Wilfrid, and Dusty Hampton, as Leonard Vole, will perform in “Witness for the Prosecution” through Sunday.

The stage curtains at the Dixie Center of the Arts roll back once again this weekend for Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution.”

The play, directed by Satish Bharadvaj, features an accordion-style stage design that recreates the feeling of British courtrooms’ circular seating.

London in the 40s, is where Leonard Vole stands accused of the murder of Miss Emily French.
Heather Hampton has returned to the stage as the wife of the accused, Romaine Vole, for her ninth role in a show with Ruston Community Theatre.

