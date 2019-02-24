› Home ›
High school rodeo starts today
The Northeast LA High School Rodeo will take place at the North Louisiana Exhibition Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24. High school and junior high school contestants will compete from all over the state in a number of rodeo events.
Buckle displays and performance winner T-shirts will be awarded for All-Around Cowboys & Cowgirl for high school and junior high.
Cowboy Church will be held Sunday at 9 a.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.
