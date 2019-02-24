  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Salvinia robbing Saline Lake of intended purpose

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 4:34pm
Glynn Harris
Cypress-studded Saline Lake has become infested with Giant Salvinia, an exotic plant that is robbing the lake of its beauty and quality fishing.

Growing up out on the rural route in Natchitoches Parish, I evolved into a thoroughbred country kid. Barefoot and bareback in summer, my brother, two cousins and I utilized every aspect of our country living to explore the woods and creeks around our country homes.

We had Molido creek a mile behind our house where the little swimming hole nestled beneath the beeches was secluded to the point that swim trunks were optional on hot summer days. Feisty spotted bass, mud cats and toothy jackfish often ended up on the end of our fishing lines; we had it made without realizing it.

