› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs to host UAB
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 9:44am
in
Head coach Lane Burroughs (right) will lead his Louisiana Tech Diamond ’Dogs in a three-game Conference USA baseball series this weekend. The teams will play at 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at J.C. Love Field.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos