LSU holds on to defeat Yale
Fri, 03/22/2019 - 9:42am
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — As LSU’s comfortable lead started to disappear, most of the crowd at Veterans Memorial Arena turned on the Tigers.
Underdog Yale became the hometown team in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Skylar Mays heard the cheers — and then silenced them.
With suspended coach Will Wade watching from afar, Mays hit four free throws in the final 15 seconds to help embattled LSU slip by 14th-seeded Yale 79-74 in the East Region on Thursday.
