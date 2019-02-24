› Home ›
G-Men ousted in first round of CIT
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 9:41am
Leader Sports Service
EDINBURG, Texas — So close. But not close enough.
Ivy Smith Jr.’s layup attempt at the buzzer did everything but fall as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaker, 74-73, to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley during the opening round of the collegeinsider.com tournament on Wednesday night at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
Grambling State concludes the season 17-17 and fell just short to earning back-to-back winning seasons in 15 years. UTRGV improves to 20-16 and moves on to the second round of the tournament.
