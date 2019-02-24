› Home ›
Bulldogs learning in spring practice
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 9:39am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Spring football practice never starts fast.
Louisiana Tech has gone through its first week of spring workouts, and Head Coach Skip Holtz said so far it’s been largely about evaluating young talent.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos