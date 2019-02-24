› Home ›
Tech, Grambling hold Pro Days
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/21/2019 - 8:25am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech held its annual Pro Day on Tuesday afternoon with 13 Bulldogs participating in a variety of drills and testing on a sunny afternoon inside Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.
Representatives from all 32 teams in the National Football League were in attendance to watch the Bulldogs show off their skills on the gridiron Tuesday.
