15 work out at GSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/21/2019 - 8:24am
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University held its annual football Pro Day at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium on Tuesday morning in front of scouts representing 15 teams from the National Football League.
“I thought it was a good day,” Grambling State head football coach Broderick Fobbs said. “This was a tremendous opportunity for these young men and to get an opportunity to perform in front of these scouts is always good.”
