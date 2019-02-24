› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs down Delta Devils
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/21/2019 - 8:23am
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech baseball team pounded out 18 hits and saw eight different pitchers combine to allow just one unearned run in a 21-1 triumph over the visiting Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Tuesday evening in front of 1,397 at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
Tech (12-8) notched season highs in both hits (18) and runs (21) in a balanced offensive effort that saw 12 different players secure a base knock.
The Tech pitching staff was equally impressive, holding the Delta Devils (2-8) to just one unearned run on five hits.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos