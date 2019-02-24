› Home ›
Argent Financial named a Louisiana Growth Leader
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:12am
in
Leader News Service
Argent Financial is one of 10 companies throughout the state to be honored for their business success and community leadership as the inaugural class of Louisiana Growth Leaders.
The recognition was announced March 14 in Baton Rouge during the annual Spotlight Louisiana reception hosted by Louisiana Economic Development.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos