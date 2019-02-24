› Home ›
Hawaii bills push 1st state ban on plastics in restaurants
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:11am
in
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii would be the first state in the U.S. to ban most plastics at restaurants under legislation that aims to cut down on waste that pollutes the ocean.
Dozens of cities nationwide have banned plastic foam containers, but Hawaii’s measure targeting fast-food and full-service restaurants would make it the first state to do so. The liberal state has a history of prioritizing the environment — it’s mandated renewable energy use and prohibited sunscreen ingredients that harm coral.
