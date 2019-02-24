  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Grambling gets new ladder truck

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:09am
in
Shreveport donates emergency vehicle to GFD
T. Scott Boatright
news1.jpg
Leader photo by T. Scott Boatright - The City of Grambling received this 100-foot ladder truck last week as a donation from the Shreveport Fire Department.

GRAMBLING — Networking has become a crucial factor for business success in this day and age.

It has also paid off for the city of Grambling and the Grambling Fire Department.

That showed last week as the GFD received a 100-foot ladder truck donated by the Shreveport Fire Department.

The donation came about because of a friendship between Grambling Fire Chief Jerry Lewis and Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Woolverton.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share