Grambling gets new ladder truck
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:09am
Shreveport donates emergency vehicle to GFD
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Networking has become a crucial factor for business success in this day and age.
It has also paid off for the city of Grambling and the Grambling Fire Department.
That showed last week as the GFD received a 100-foot ladder truck donated by the Shreveport Fire Department.
The donation came about because of a friendship between Grambling Fire Chief Jerry Lewis and Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Woolverton.
