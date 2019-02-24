› Home ›
Grinding halt for Dubach
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:07am
in
Town council rejects mayor’s agenda
Caleb Daniel
DUBACH — Last month, the Dubach Town Hall regular meeting finished prematurely near the end due to escalating disagreements. Monday, the breakdown occurred right out of the gates.
After some back and forth, the town council rejected Mayor Mary Claire Smith’s proposed agenda, ending the meeting before it truly began.
Among the items not addressed due to the meeting’s early closure: paying the town’s bills, discussion of the town’s liability insurance, cleanup and meet-and-greet days, a resolution related to potential grant monies and the purchase of new water meters for the town.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos