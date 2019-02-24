Powering history

› Home ›
Panel wants old diesel plant placed on National Register
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston’s Historic District Advisory Commission wants the city’s old diesel power plant on East Mississippi Avenue added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The commission voted unanimously on Monday to ask the state’s National Register Review Board to consider accepting the 119-year-old plant at the board’s April 4 meeting in Baton Rouge.
