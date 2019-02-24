  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Powering history

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:02am
in
Panel wants old diesel plant placed on National Register
Nancy Bergeron
news.jpg
Submitted photo - Years of disuse have worn down the exterior of Ruston’s old diesel power plant located on East Mississippi Avenue. However, the structure remains sound according to city officials.

Ruston’s Historic District Advisory Commission wants the city’s old diesel power plant on East Mississippi Avenue added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The commission voted unanimously on Monday to ask the state’s National Register Review Board to consider accepting the 119-year-old plant at the board’s April 4 meeting in Baton Rouge.

