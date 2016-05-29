› Home ›
DEAR ABBY
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 9:59am
in
Alcoholic: monster at night, no memory later
DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my husband for four years, and before that, I knew him for about a year. At the time, he was very loving and considerate, but right after we got married, his true nature emerged.
He drinks heavily every night and says horrible things. In the morning, he has no recollection of it and expects me to be loving and warm to him. I can’t bring myself to do it. He is always accusing me of cheating on him, even though I have given him no reason. He has a GPS on my phone, and if I don’t answer his texts or calls immediately, he goes ballistic.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos