ART ON 45 plays to big crowd — again
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 9:57am
ART ON 45, hosted by Christiane Drieling, was presented March 16 at Rumo’s Barbershop for the fourth annual silent auction. Many local art collectors and art education supporters attended the highly anticipated benefit in support of a special partnership program with North Central Louisiana Arts Council and Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana.
Every year, records are painted by local artists and auctioned to raise money for a different art program. Art supplies are collected as admission.
