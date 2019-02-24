› Home ›
Master Gardeners to host ‘All About Zinnias,’ spring plant sale
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 9:55am
The North Central Louisiana Master Gardeners will host the plant discussion topic “All About Zinnias” at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. on March 28
Zinnias are one of the easiest plants to grow in the garden. They are fast growing, abundant flowering, and have bursts of color.
Zinnias are attractive to butterflies.
Admission for this event is free and open to the public.
The North Central Louisiana Master Gardeners are preparing to host their annual spring plant sale on April 13.
