Mother-Son Dance set for parish library
Wed, 03/20/2019
Leader News Service
The Pi Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will host a Mother-Son Dance at the Lincoln Parish Library Event Center from 6: 30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 29.
Mothers, grandmotheres, aunts, and sisters of all ages are welcome.
There will be a DJ, dancing, door prizes, snacks and refreshments.
Admission is $20 for two people and $5 for each additional child. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite through Friday.
For more information call Eric Outley at 318-278-5865 or Remerson Edwards at 318-243-3706.
