‘Kick butts’ today; it’s OK
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 9:51am
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, every day in the United States more than 3,000 youth aged 18 or younger smoke their first cigarette, and an additional 700 youth and young adults become daily cigarette smokers.
In Louisiana, 12.3 percent of Louisiana high schoolers smoke, compared to the national average of 8.1 percent, the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids found.
Moreover, between 2015 and 2017, the use of e-cigarettes increased by 48 percent among Louisiana high schools and 65 percent among Louisiana middle schoolers, the data show.
