G-Men set to start CIT play tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 9:45am
in
GSU to face Texas-Rio Grande Valley in first national tourney appearance in 39 years
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — After a 39-year drought, the Grambling State University men’s basketball team is set to compete in its first national postseason tournament since playing in the 1980 National Invitational Tournament.
The Tigers will take on the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley in the opening round of the Collegeinsider.com Tournament at 7 p.m. today at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas.
